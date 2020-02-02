Nancy J. Stommel-King (nee: Mueller)

RACINE – With her family by her side, Nancy J. Stommel-King passed away peacefully on Thursday morning January 30, 2020 at her residence. Nancy was born in Racine on April 13, 1943, daughter of the late Jerome and Mary (nee: Lawrence) Mueller.

On September 15, 1962, she was united in marriage to her first husband William F. Stommel Sr. They were married twenty years before Bill preceded her in death in 1982. Nancy married Jean L. King on September 17, 1983. She was employed with Piggly Wiggly for 34 years until her retirement in 2007. She was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. In her younger years, Nancy was a Girl Scout Leader and enjoyed golfing and bowling, but most of all her love for the Chicago Cubs. Above all, Nancy will be remembered for her great love for her family.