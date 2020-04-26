× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 31, 1936 – April 18, 2020

DELAVAN – Nancy J. Rothering, age 83, of Delavan, WI, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 18th after a brief stay at Ascension Health Care.

She was born on October 31, 1936, the daughter of the late Walter and Tena (nee: Van Dyke) Mears.

On November 26, 1959, Nancy was united in marriage to Richard Rothering.

Nancy held various office jobs, retiring from Johnson Bank.

She enjoyed building things using her power tools, landscaping, and working in her gardens filled with flowers and vegetables.

She had many skills and talents that were admired by many including writing, drawing, sewing, knitting, baking, and cooking. We will all miss her cream pies and bombers. Nancy loved the outdoors and spent countless hours driving around visiting with other community members, even though they had not previously met, and enjoyed the simple beauty of nature and animals. She had a passion for owls.