Nancy G. Hougard

December 14, 1932 – November 17, 2020

Nancy Greta Hougard, 87, received the promise of eternal life after passing away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born in Racine on December 14, 1932, daughter of the late Joseph and Linda (Née: Gildemeister) Konicek.

Nancy was married to the love of her life, Gerald “Jerry” Hougard, on April 26, 1951. Jerry preceded her in death on December 28, 2003.

Together with her husband, they owned and operated Jerry Hougard Mobil Service Stations and Hougard Auto Parts, Inc. for which Nancy was VP and bookkeeper extraordinaire. Nancy enjoyed Sunday family breakfasts and dining out at her favorite restaurants. She also enjoyed knitting, cross stitch, playing cards with family and friends, hours of word search games, watching GSN, playing many fun-filled and competitive games of UNO, trips to the casino and dog track.

As a young girl she enjoyed swimming, cheerleading and fencing and later on bowling and family volleyball games on the driveway. She was an avid sports fan and you would be sure to see her attending sporting events of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as often as possible. Making Christmas cutout cookies and family vacations were very important to her and the family cherishes all of these memories and time spent with her.