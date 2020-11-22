Nancy G. Hougard

December 14, 1932 – November 17, 2020
Nancy Greta Hougard, 87, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, 11:30 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Avenue, with Rev. Brian Crane and Rev. Don Hougard officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family has suggested memorials to Racine Lutheran High School.
