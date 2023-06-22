Jan. 12, 1944—Jun. 11, 2023

FORT MYERS, FL—Nancy Elizabeth Schultz 79, of Ft. Myers Beach, FL died on June 11, 2023 in Naples, FL. Nancy was born on January 12, 1944 in Superior, WI, a daughter of the late Lawrence C. and Margaret (Crowley) Lenihan. She had been a resident of Ft. Myers Beach since 2000 moving from Racine, WI. After graduating high school, Nancy attended the University of Superior where she completed her undergraduate studies and received her bachelor’s degree. She continued her education and earned her Master’s degree in Education. Nancy became an Elementary School teacher and taught for 34 years with the Racine Unified School District in Racine, Wisconsin. She was a parishioner at the Church of Ascension on Ft. Myers Beach and loved to play cards with the ladies on Friday’s.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Gary R. Schultz of Ft. Myers Beach, FL; one son, Scott L. Schultz and his wife, Tinh Nguyen of Frankfort, Germany; one daughter, Elizabeth Schoeppe of Ft. Myers Beach, FL and three grandchildren: K.J. Schoeppe, Austin Nguyen-Schultz and Lillian Nguyen-Schultz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Daniel Lenihan and her sister, Joyce Lenihan.

A celebration of life service for Nancy will be held next year at a date to be determined and will be announced.

The family suggests that memorial contribution in her memory be made to the American Cancer Society.

