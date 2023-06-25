FT. MYERS BEACH, FL - Nancy Elizabeth Schultz 79, of Fort Myers Beach, FL left here to be in a better place on June 11, 2023 in Naples, FL. Nancy was born on January 12, 1944 in Superior, WI, a daughter of the late Lawrence C. and Margaret (Crowley) Lenihan. She had been a resident of Fort Myers Beach since 2000 moving from Racine, WI. After graduating high school, Nancy attended the University of Superior where she completed her undergraduate studies and received her bachelor's degree. She continued her education and earned her Master's degree in Education. Nancy became an Elementary School teacher and taught for 34 years with the Racine Unified School District in Racine, Wisconsin. She was a parishioner at the Church of Ascension on Fort Myers Beach and enjoyed the Sisters of St. Clare's chapel services. She loved to play cards with "the girls" on Fridays, but her favorite thing to do was talk (and talk and talk). Nancy was 100% Irish and proud of it! She was a vibrant, outgoing redhead who loved eating out and meeting new people. In fact, many of her "best friends" were people she met at a tiki bar called The Outrigger. She was a wonderful wife, a loving mom, a loyal friend, and an amazing nana. She is greatly missed.