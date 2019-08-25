June 11, 1936 – August 23, 2019
RACINE – Nancy Ella Due, 83, passed away peacefully at the Villa at Lincoln Park on August 23, 2019.
Nancy was born in Rhinelander, WI on June 11, 1936 to the late Merle and Helen (nee: Clark) Masters.
Nancy was involved in the former Our Saviors Lutheran Church choir and senior center. Some of her hobbies were bowling, flower arranging, and making crafts of all kinds. Nancy was always putting others needs before her own, even when it became difficult. She loved to bake and entertain, and, if you were invited to her party, you would not leave hungry. Above all, she loved her family and would do anything for them.
Nancy will be dearly missed by her husband, Ken; children: Roger (Kim) Due and Lisa (John) Aceto; grandchildren: Carter and Kaitlyn Aceto, Rachel, Andrew, Matthew, and Aaron Due.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Helen.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at Living Faith Lutheran Church on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Chad Kline officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
