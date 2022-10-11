Feb. 15, 1933—Oct. 5, 2022

WATERFORD—Nancy E. (nee Becker) Hoevker, age 89, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at Waterford Senior Living on October 5, 2022.

Nancy was born in Burlington on February 15, 1933, the daughter of Arthur and Frances (nee. Newman) Becker. She attended St. Thomas Graded School and was a graduate of Waterford Union High School. On October 26, 1957, Nancy married Harold B. Hoevker who proceeded her in death on March 28, 2017. Nancy worked at Allis Chalmers for a time and as a school bus driver in Waterford for years. Nancy was also a mail carrier for a few years in Waterford. She was a proud member and outspoken supporter for twenty plus years of the Village of Waterford Board of Directors and a member of the Parks Department. While on the Waterford board she handmade Christmas presents for each board member.

Harold and Nancy owned a second home up north where they loved to fish in the summer, and ice fish and snowmobile in the winter. Nancy enjoyed the outdoors, kept her yard in tip top shape and enjoyed time with her beloved dogs.

Survived by two brothers, Pat (Marion) Becker, and James “Jim” Becker of Waterford; and by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold, and her sister, Marion.

Memorial Gathering on Wednesday October 12, 2022, from 5-7 PM at Mealy Funeral Home. Services will begin at 7 PM. Private inurnment alongside her husband Harold at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Family sends a heartfelt “Thank You” to niece, Mary for her care and compassion of our dear sister and aunt, Nancy. Family also thanks the nurses and staff at Waterford Senior Living, and Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice.

