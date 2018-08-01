Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Nancy Elise Duersten

Nancy E. Duersten

March 19, 1928—July 20, 2018

Nancy Elise Duersten, a native of Racine, died peacefully on Friday, July 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was 90 years old.

Ms. Duersten is survived by her three children Lïse Jane Hilboldt, 66, of Santa Fe, Charles Sonneman Hilboldt II, 63, of Carefree, AZ, and Matthew Carl Theodore Duersten, 50, of Los Angeles; and three grandchildren Hallett Ann Hilboldt, 32, Eric Hans Hilboldt, 29, and Charles Preston Hilboldt-Frileck, 23. She is preceded in her passing by her older siblings, Hans Ernest Munch and Ellen Munch Schaffer.

She was born Nancy Elise Munch in Racine, WI on March 19, 1928, the youngest daughter of Danish émigrés Hans Silius Munch and Anna Marie Christensen. For 60 years, the Munch family estate, dubbed ‘Elsinore’ after the Danish castle in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, was a 21-acre visual mainstay on Durand Avenue across from what is now Regency Mall. It was originally built in 1927.

Nancy graduated from Park High School in 1945. She attended Milwaukee Downer College and University of Wisconsin, Madison. She graduated from the New England School of Art in Boston and worked as a commercial artist, illustrating fashion and advertising, as well as children’s books and paper dolls for Western Publishing. In 1950, she married Charles Sonneman Hilboldt of Vandalia, Ill. They divorced in 1955. In 1963, she married Leo Carl Duersten of Marathon City, WI. Mr. Duersten passed away in Sarasota , FL in 1981.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, August 25, at 2:00pm, at The Church of the Holy Faith, 311 E. Palace Ave., Santa Fe, NM 87501, (505) 982-4447, https://holyfaithchurchsf.org.

