Nancy E. Duersten
March 19, 1928 - July 20, 2018
Nancy Elise Duersten, a Racine native, died peacefully on Friday, July 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was 90 years old.
Ms. Duersten is survived by her children Lïse Jane Hilboldt, Charles Sonneman Hilboldt II, and Matthew Carl Theodore Duersten; step-children Althea Duersten, Martha Duersten-Pettit, and Lia Corinth; and her beloved grandchildren, nieces, extended family and friends. She is preceded in her passing by her older siblings, Hans Ernest Munch and Ellen Munch Schaffer.
She was born Nancy Elise Munch in Racine, WI on March 19, 1928, the youngest daughter of Danish émigrés Hans Silius Munch and Anna Marie Christensen. For 60 years, the Munch family estate, dubbed 'Elsinore' after the Danish castle in Shakespeare's Hamlet, was a 21-acre visual mainstay on Durand Avenue across from what is now Regency Mall. It was originally built in 1927.
Nancy graduated from Park High School in 1945. She attended Milwaukee Downer College and University of Wisconsin, Madison. She graduated from the New England School of Art in Boston and worked as a commercial artist for Western Publishing. In 1950, she married Charles Sonneman Hilboldt of Vandalia, Ill. They divorced in 1955. In 1963, she married Leo Carl Duersten of Marathon City, WI. Mr. Duersten passed away in Sarasota, FL in 1981.
Later in her life, Ms. Duersten painted meticulous recreations of Japanese prints. She also applied her artist's talent to sweet Danish delicacies like aebleskiver, risalamande, and crêpe-style pandekager, which she passed on to her grateful family. Passionate about politics, she penned numerous Op-Eds about tax reform, transportation, healthy food in public schools, and urban sprawl. As a member of the Racine Taxpayers' Association, she was instrumental in bringing Robert Reich, then the U.S. Secretary of Labor under Bill Clinton, to Racine for a speaking engagement.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, August 25, at 2:00pm, at The Church of the Holy Faith, 311 E. Palace Ave., Santa Fe, NM 87501, (505) 982-4447, https://holyfaithchurchsf.org.
