Nancy C. Zirkelbach

June 24, 1933—September 21, 2018
RACINE—Nancy Carol Zirkelbach, age 85, passed away Friday, September 21, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Nancy was born in Racine, June 24, 1933, daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Nee: Jung) Zirkelbach. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1951” and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Dominican College in 1955.
Nancy was employed by Kenosha Unified School District as an elementary school teacher for 42 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of St. Edward’s and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church’s, Women of St. Edward’s, the Catholic Women’s Club, the Retired Teachers Assn, the National Educators Assn, the American Federation of Teachers and AAUW. Nancy resided in Iowa for 10 years and also in Colorado and Illinois for a couple of years. Nancy enjoyed stamp and coin collecting. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her siblings, David (Barbara) Zirkelbach, Linda Gonzales all of Racine, Audrey Maritato of De Pere, WI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by he sister, Patricia (Ervin) Sartell; brother, Lawrence (Elaine) Zirkelbach; and a brother-in-law, Tony Maritato.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday September 25, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet Tuesday at the church 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass. Memorials to St. Edward’s Catholic Church or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
