April 10, 1938 – January 5, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Nancy C. Struebing, 81, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born in Racine on April 10, 1938, daughter of the late Robert and Clyo (Nee: Hansen) Struebing.

Nancy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Daniel Struebing, on November 13, 1959, in Waukegan. Daniel preceded her in death on July 1, 2016.

In their early years, Daniel and Nancy attended church at Christ Congregation where they took part in Bible study and volunteered at the food bank. Recently, Nancy attended First Evangelical Free Church. She enjoyed golfing, crocheting, and walking. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan. Nancy adored her family and treasured the time she was able to spend with them.

