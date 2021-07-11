March 27, 1938—July 7, 2021

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Nancy C. Lambert, 83, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center.

She was born on March 27, 1938 to the late Henry and Amelia (Halper) Bol in Chicago, IL. She was educated in the schools of Milwaukee.

On August 23, 1958 she married Dave Lambert in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2007.

Nancy enjoyed working at Beauti-Vue for 31 years, though her true passion was caring for her family.

Nancy enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking, baking, gardening, coloring and watching games shows and westerns. She also enjoyed going to casinos.

Nancy is survived by her children: Frank Lambert, Danny (Betty) Lambert and Kim (Kevin) Spease; her 11 grandchildren, her 12 great grandchildren and her siblings: Kenneth (Marlene) Bol, LaVerne Brant, Millie Garza and Ray (Vicky) Danielson.

She is preceded in death by two sons David and William Lambert, a brother William Danielson and a grandson Daniel Ryan Reuter.

Private Family Services will be held.

Bruch Funeral Home