Nancy Ann Urick

March 19, 1937 — November 19, 2019

RACINE — Nancy Ann (nee: Smollen) Urick, 82, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Racine on March 19, 1937, to the late Ellwood and Viola (nee: Gulbransen) Smollen. On October 29, 1955, Nancy was united in marriage to Richard P. Urick at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Racine. She worked for Western Publishing, then SC Johnson Wax for over 25 years in food services. Nancy was a devote Catholic and enjoyed attending Sunday services. Her hobbies include, needle point and crocheting doilies. She loved cooking and baking for her family.

Surviving are her sons, Michael (Tammy) Urick, James (Jane) Urick, John (Beth) Urick, and William Urick, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and brother, Richard (Carol) Smollen. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard on August 22, 2004.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony.