Nancy Ann Ruff (nee Anderson)

August 7, 1947 – June 3, 2020
RACINE – Nancy Ann Ruff, 72, passed away in the comfort of her home with her family at her side on June 3, 2020.
Nancy was born in Milwaukee to Carl and Lucille (nee Witt) Anderson on August 7, 1947. She attended Milwaukee Lutheran High School and graduated valedictorian in 1965. Nancy also attended two years at Concordia College of Milwaukee and two more years at Concordia College of St. Paul, Minnesota. She graduated in 1969 with a degree in Elementary Education. She immediately began her teaching career at Concordia Elementary in Racine.
Nancy found the love of her life, Glenwood R. Ruff. They were united in marriage on July 21, 1973 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Racine. She continued to teach until 1975. At that time, Nancy decided to become a stay at home mom to her three daughters. In 1986, Nancy decided to change careers and became employed by J. C. Penney, eventually attaining the job title Training Supervisor. After 28 years, Nancy retired in 2014.
Nancy was a faithful member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. She volunteered at Racine Lutheran High School Thrift Shop. She was an avid reader of romance and mystery novels. She also took pleasure in gardening, notably taking care of her lovely geraniums. Nancy was a collector of many beautiful Precious Moments figurines. In retirement, she enjoyed meeting her cousins monthly at Olive Garden and also meeting with her former J. C. Penney co-workers. Nancy really adored spending time with her husband, Glen, going out to eat, particularly at their favorite restaurant, Red Lobster. They also liked watching the Milwaukee Brewers. Finally, she embraced her new role of grandma 5 years ago and looked forward to annual visits from or trips to go see her two granddaughters in San Diego.
Nancy will be dearly missed by her husband, Glen; daughters: Kristina Bleeke (Robert Little Jackson) of Mount Pleasant, Marianne Ruff of Racine, and Laura Ruff (Thomas Dring) of San Diego, CA; granddaughters: Hadley and Elise Dring; cousins: Cindy (Mel) Silverbrandt, Leslie (David) Lauersdorf-Adam, Dawn (Rob) Derksen, Linda (Sheldon) Van Sluys, Debbie (Brian) Johnston, and Kathy Witt; and many friends through J. C. Penney, her home congregation, and volunteer work.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lonnie and Joanne Ruff; cousin, Ronald Witt; and her special pal, Misty Kitty.
A celebration of Nancy's life will begin with a visitation held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Brian Crane officiating. A service of committal will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Elevator Fund, 3700 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53405. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Ruff family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Alliance, especially to Brenda for taking such good care of Nancy.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
