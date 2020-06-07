Nancy Ann Ruff (nee Anderson)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 7, 1947 – June 3, 2020

RACINE – Nancy Ann Ruff, 72, passed away in the comfort of her home with her family at her side on June 3, 2020.

Nancy was born in Milwaukee to Carl and Lucille (nee Witt) Anderson on August 7, 1947. She attended Milwaukee Lutheran High School and graduated valedictorian in 1965. Nancy also attended two years at Concordia College of Milwaukee and two more years at Concordia College of St. Paul, Minnesota. She graduated in 1969 with a degree in Elementary Education. She immediately began her teaching career at Concordia Elementary in Racine.

Nancy found the love of her life, Glenwood R. Ruff. They were united in marriage on July 21, 1973 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Racine. She continued to teach until 1975. At that time, Nancy decided to become a stay at home mom to her three daughters. In 1986, Nancy decided to change careers and became employed by J. C. Penney, eventually attaining the job title Training Supervisor. After 28 years, Nancy retired in 2014.