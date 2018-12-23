Nancy Ann Jarosz

November 25, 1932 – December 18, 2018
PLEASANT PRAIRIE (formerly of Racine) – Nancy Ann (nee: Ricchio) Jarosz, age 86, passed away peacefully at Froedtert South – Saint Catherine’s Medical Center on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, surrounded with the love of her family.
Nancy was born in Racine on November 25, 1932 to the late Elmer Fiore and Claire (nee: Mazzulla) Ricchio. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1950. On April 21, 1951 in Holy Name Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Frank Paul Jarosz, Sr., who preceded her in death on July 29, 2009. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Racine until 2011, when she moved to Pleasant Prairie to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Mariclare and James Thomason, and granddaughter, Emily….a transition she thoroughly loved.
Although her vocation in life was raising her children, Nancy was the office manager of their family business, Jarosz Mechanical – Plumbing & Heating. She was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine and, more recently, St. Anne Catholic Church in Pleasant Prairie. She was a devoted Drum Corps volunteer, having volunteered many hours serving on the Board of Directors and hand sewing uniforms for the Racine Scouts, Racine Kilties, Phantom Regiment and Garfield Cadets. She also enjoyed baking, knitting, crocheting, crafts, quilting and a good game of cards on a Sunday afternoon.
Surviving are her children, Frank (Vicki) Jarosz, Jr. of Racine; Thomas (Jean) Jarosz of Wauwatosa; David (Jane) Jarosz of New Port Richey, FL; Gregory (Letty) Jarosz and Mariclare (James) Thomason, both of Pleasant Prairie; grandchildren, Matthew (Sally) Jarosz, Rachel (Tighe) Ittner; Ellen, Claire, Angela, Margaret and Samuel Jarosz; Dana (Kevin) Bower; David (Aimee) and Gregory (Stacy) Jarosz; Nicholas Sadowski; Zachary and Benjamin Jarosz; and Emily Thomason; great-grandchildren, Nolen Jarosz; Ian, Katie, Ryan and Nathan Ittner; Bryn and Masen Bower; Jaxon and Aubrey Jarosz; brother-in-law, James Jarosz; sisters-in-law, Shirley Ricchio, Anne Jarosz, Sr. Paula Marie Jarosz, Marion Jansen, Evelyn Babak and Dorothy Kilsdonk; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Elmer C. Ricchio; sister-in-law, Judy Jarosz; brothers-in-law, Peter Jarosz, Cliff Jansen, Edward Jarosz and Wayne Kilsdonk; and by Frank’s parents, John and Agnes (Boivin) Jarosz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 12:00 noon in Saint Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd. in Pleasant Prairie (Kenosha), with Fr. Robert Weighner officiating. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in Caledonia. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday (Dec. 26th) from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and at St. Anne Church on Thursday from 11:00 am – 12:00 noon. Memorials to St. Anne Catholic Church or St. Catherine’s High School have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Greg Jarosz, Letty Jarosz, Stacey Palumbo and Tammy Bockrath for the compassionate care and support given in Mom’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.