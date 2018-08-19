Nancy Ann Guckenberger

December 1, 1946—August 15, 2018
RACINE—Nancy Ann (nee: Szarfinski) Guckenberger, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital.
Nancy was born in Kenosha on December 1, 1946; she was the daughter of the late Richard Szarfinski, Sr. and Grace Kenney Szarfinski.
She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1964, and attended classes in business at the University of Wisconsin Extension.
Nancy married Gary V. Guckenberger on October 1, 1966 at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Kenosha. After 16 years of marriage, they divorced, but remained amicable for the sake of their daughters, whom she loved very much.
Nancy was employed at numerous medical offices, including Dr. George Schulte, Kenosha Cardiology, Drs. Fullin, Manda, Kreager and Abbo and most recently Froedtert South. Her expertise was in physician billing, where her attention to detail made her a respected and valued employee.
Nancy was actively involved in both of her daughters’ school endeavors as they grew up, whether it was working concessions, or even dressing up as a team mascot. After her daughters became adults, she directed her attention to avidly following the activities of her grandchildren, who were an endless source of pride and joy for her. She also enjoyed caring for her grand-dog, who was a loyal companion. She was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Holy Rosary Altar Society.
Nancy will be remembered as the “queen of Christmas.” There was no one who could string more lights on a tree or make more varieties of Christmas cookies than her. Nancy’s baking skills were admired; she truly enjoyed the happiness that her creations brought to others. She was generous with her time, never hesitating to help family or friends in need, even if it was inconvenient for her; she was a truly selfless person. In that spirit, Nancy’s tissue was donated so that others can live better lives because of her.
Nancy is survived by her daughters and beloved son-in-law, Lisa (Jeff) Wolf and Stacy Guckenberger; her grandchildren, Megan and Nolan Wolf and grand-dog, Oscar Guckenberger; her brother and best friend, Richard Szarfinski, Jr.; cousins, nieces and nephews; other family members and dear friends, in particular the pioneers from 37th Avenue and 14th Place and her honorary sister and lifelong friend, Carol Murphy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her ex-husband.
A Memorial Service in honor of Nancy’s life will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, which was an institution that Nancy donated to frequently.
The family wishes to thank the ER and Cardiovascular staff at Ascension-All Saints Hospital who worked very hard to save her.
Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
262-658-4101
Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.