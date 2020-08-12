× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 17, 1939—August 6, 2020

Nancy Ann (Franseen) Tamminga, age 81, of Siren, WI passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, under the care of hospice. Nancy was born in Racine, WI, on January 17, 1939, daughter of Oscar and Eleanor (Hannon) Franseen.

She was a proud member of the Lionesses. During her Lioness tenure, she held many office positions. Nancy served on the board of DSI. She enjoyed crafting and flowers, and was a proud owner of her own flower shop in Union Grove.

Nancy married Thaddeus (Ted) G. Tamminga on August 4, 1979 at the Union Grove United Methodist Church. She is currently a member of Siren Methodist Church.

Nancy is the mother to a conjoined family of 8 children: Jeff (Sandy) Just, Heidi Conde, Heather (Charles) Wollmer, Holly (Greg) Felks, Joseph Just, Rick (Jody) Tamminga and Rory (Diane) Tamminga; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and unrelated special daughter Polly Imme.

She is also survived by brothers: Oscar Franseen and Thomas (Sherry) Franseen; sister Janet Van Alstine; sister-in-law Lorraine Tamminga; as well as nieces and nephews and numerous friends.