Nancy Ann Callewaert (nee Nyholm)
March 12, 1946—Sept. 7, 2021

RACINE—Nancy Ann Callewaert (nee Nyholm), age 75 of Racine, WI, passed away September 7, 2021, at her residence in Mount Pleasant and accepted into the arms of her Lord and Savior.

She was born March 12, 1946, to Mildred (nee Nelson) and Clarence Nyholm in Sturtevant, WI. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her son Michael (Dana) Callewaert of Alexandria, VA; brother Robert (Rose) Nyholm of Franksville, WI; granddaughter Brianna Callewaert of Raleigh, NC; other relatives; good friends; and her grand-dogs: Jette and Brewer.

Nancy worked for S.C. Johnson Wax until her retirement. She enjoyed spiritual and church activities, attending arts and music festivals, and playing cards with friends. Nancy will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her memorial service for friends and family will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park in Mount Pleasant, WI on a future date.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

