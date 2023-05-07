Nancy Ann Burton

Oct. 23, 1943 - May 4, 2023

Nancy Ann Burton 79, passed away on May 4, 2023, after a prolonged series of illnesses. Both of Nancy's children, Michael and Shauna, were with their mother at the time of her passing.

Nancy was born on October 23, 1943, and is the daughter of Dr. Theodore W. Tolpa and Emma B. Tolpa of Gary, Indiana. Nancy graduated from Indiana State Teachers College, now Indiana State University, specializing in speech therapy for special needs children. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Colin Kelly Burton.

The couple met in college and Nancy, after graduation, worked as a speech therapist in Northwest Indiana. The couple wed after Kelly completed his graduate studies in chemistry. The couple moved to Racine, Wisconsin where Kelly had been recruited as a research chemist for Johnson's Wax. Nancy continued her teaching career in the Racine area until the birth of her eldest child Michael. Kelly had a very successful career at Johnson's Wax. The family resided in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

Nancy always had a wonderful sense of humor and a sparkling wit. In high school she had a leading role in the school's staging of the American comedy, My Sister Eileen. Nancy was also an avid lover of wildlife.

Nancy is survived by her son, Michael Burton of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin; her daughter, Shauna Burton of Bloomington, Indiana; her granddaughter, Aubrey Rose of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin; her sister, Nadine Kanuch and her brother, Mark Tolpa, both of Midland, Michigan and her brother, Robert Tolpa of Charleston, South Carolina.

Services were held privately.

