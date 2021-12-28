Nancy Acklam-Albright (nee Stratman)

April 19, 1953 – December 22, 2021

RACINE—Nancy J. Acklam-Albright, age 68, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Racine, April 19, 1953, daughter of the late Charles and Mary (nee Hein) Stratman.

She attended St. Sebastian Catholic School and graduated from Case High School in 1971. Nancy was a teacher’s assistant for many years with the Racine Unified School District. On March 31, 1990, Nancy was united in marriage to James Albright. She was devoted caregiver to many family and friends while not letting her own challenges with MS become an obstacle. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and needlepoint. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband, James; children: Kevin (Angelique) Erdman, Ryan (Amanda) Acklam, Kelli (Mike), Carrie (Ben) Morris, Andrew (Amy) Acklam; 12 grandchildren: Laurena, Marissa, Konrad, Gracie, Lily, Lucas, Oliver, Charlie, Owen, Annabelle, Aubrey and Anderson; brother, James (Darlene) Stratman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Karen Stratman, Denny (Paula) Albright, Jerry Albright, Peggy Sharkozy and Scott Humburg; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Charlie Stratman.

A service celebrating Nancy’s life will be held at the funeral home, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Wednesday 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to the National MS Society & Lewy Body Dementia Assn. have been suggested by the family.

