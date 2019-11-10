December 2, 1938 - November 4, 2019

Nancy A. Parise, age 80 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, November 4, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Racine on December 2, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Jack and Virginia (Crary) Poplawski.

On March 2, 1957 in Kenosha she was united in marriage to her one love, James Parise.

For over 30 years, Nancy was an IRS Enrolled Agent and was employed with H & R Block. She retired in 2017.

Nancy was a member of the former St. George Catholic Church. She was a longtime vegetable gardener who had a passion for tomatoes. The seeds from her best tomatoes were propagated and used for her future plantings. She loved to cook and bake. She would share with her special recipes; especially candies with her family and friends during Christmas.

She enjoyed gambling and trying her luck at the slots at Potawatomi Casino. Nancy was a fan of the Brewers and Packers and she liked to keep in touch by talking on the phone. Nancy's family has always held a special place in her heart.

