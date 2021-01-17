May 15, 1953 – January 9, 2021
Nancy A. Johnson, age 67, of Gold Canyon, AZ passed away peacefully Saturday, January 9. Formerly of Union Grove, WI, Nancy was united in marriage to Gordon C. Dummer, formerly of Raymond, WI.
She is survived by her husband Gordon and his children, Michael, Steven and Bonnie. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Kenton J. Johnson and Claribel M. Johnson, as well as her sisters, Karen and Delores.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Services to be held at a later date.
