Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Nancy A. Abel

August 12, 1938 — September 17, 2018

MOUNT PLEASANT — Nancy A. Abel, age 80, died on Monday, September 17, 2018 at Ridgewood Care Center after a long battle with a brain tumor.

A visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, September 22nd from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will be a funeral in the Cuddie Funeral Home, Greenwood, WI, on Sunday, September 30th at 3:30 p.m. with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Nancy A. Abel
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments