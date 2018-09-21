August 12, 1938 — September 17, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT — Nancy A. Abel, age 80, died on Monday, September 17, 2018 at Ridgewood Care Center after a long battle with a brain tumor.
A visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, September 22nd from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will be a funeral in the Cuddie Funeral Home, Greenwood, WI, on Sunday, September 30th at 3:30 p.m. with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
