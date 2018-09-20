August 12, 1938—September 17, 2018
MT. PLEASANT—Nancy A. Abel, age 80, died on Monday, September 17, 2018 at Ridgewood Care Center after a long battle with a brain tumor.
She was born in Owen, WI, August 12, 1938 daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Nee: Schoettler) Schweiger and resided on the family farm in Loyal, WI.
Nancy was a graduate of Loyal High School “Class of 1957”. On November 12, 1958, Nancy was united in marriage to Gary D. Abel of Greenwood, WI. They moved to Racine, WI in 1960 to begin raising their family. Nancy was an exceptional wife, mother and grandmother and her life’s passion was being a homemaker for her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking and canning vegetables from the garden along with sewing and crocheting. Nancy and Gary enjoyed camping with family and friends. Her grandchildren were the love of her life.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Gary; children, Wendy Abel of Mount Pleasant, WI, Scott (Darla) Abel of Greenwood, WI and Cindy (David) Siefert of Mount Pleasant, WI; grandchildren, Brian (Tara) Abel, Steven Abel, Brad (Erica) Siefert, Eric Abel, Megan Siefert, Lindsey Siefert and Paul Abel; brothers Lionel (Karen) Schweiger of Auburndale, WI and Dean (Kris) Schweiger of Loyal, WI; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Jack and Betty Abel, Tom and Lynne Abel all of Greenwood. Also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Sara Abel.
A visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, September 22nd from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will be a funeral in the Cuddie Funeral Home, Greenwood, WI, on Sunday, September 30th at 3:30 p.m. with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
