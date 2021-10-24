 Skip to main content
Nanci Marie Olson (nee Bodeau)
Nanci Marie Olson (nee Bodeau)

Nanci Marie Olson (nee Bodeau)

Mar. 23, 1958—Oct. 9, 2021

RACINE — Nanci Marie Olson, age 63, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Ascension All Saints. She was born in Wiesbaden, Germany on March 23, 1958.

Surviving are her children: Alexander (Jessica) Olson, Andrew (Cassey) Olson and Lauren Olson; grandchildren: Neveah, Lilith, Arianna and Xander. She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna (nee: Griffin) Bodeau; and two sisters: Sharon, and Valerie.

Private funeral services were held.

A very special thank you to her caregivers at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

