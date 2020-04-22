× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nan Clare Kreitzer (nee: Heidenreich) Of Wauwatosa, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17. She was 75. Nan was a devoted wife to Frank for 53 years, loving mother of Matthew, Kristin (John) and Jennifer (Bradley), and proud “NaNa” to Conor and Flannery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Hazel Heidenreich and her brother Gregg (Patti Lynn).

She will be lovingly remembered by her brothers Gary (Fran), Wayne (Charlotte), and Guy and their beloved families, all her many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Nan was a proud alumna of Divine Savior and Marquette University, and took pride in her early career as a medical technologist. Her greatest joy was the family she lovingly raised and her grandchildren, and she cherished the time spent together, especially over epic dinners.

Nan was known for her kindness, wit, thoughtfulness, generosity and her ability to quickly connect with people. She had an inner calm, strength and sheer stubbornness that allowed her to handle her 45-year battle with multiple sclerosis, and more recently metastatic breast cancer, with admirable grace and perseverance.