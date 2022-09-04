May 22, 1935 – Aug. 29, 2022

FAIRVIEW — N. Joanne Milner, “Grandma Jo” passed away at home surrounded by several family members on August 29, 2022. George and his wife, Helen, along with George’s children and their spouses and their children attended to her personally except for Aaron who is currently on an active-duty Army deployment to Eastern Europe. Her son, Bill, and his wife, Jenny, along with all four of their children were able to call from Waukesha, WI, and speak to her just hours before passing. After a mournful 11-month separation from her husband Russell R. Milner, who passed away last October, they are finally reunited, never to part again.

She is survived by her sons: George R. Andersen (married to Helen Andersen) and William R. Andersen (married to Jennifer Andersen); and 11 grandchildren as follows, starting with George’s kids: Horizon Harver married to Dionisis Cooks, Jasen R. Andersen and Cassie Andersen with children Beckett and Berklee Jo, Joseph W. Andersen and Saamia Andersen with children Aalia and Jordan, Benjamin J. Andersen and Shelby Andersen, Aaron George Andersen, Brieanna Claire Andersen, and Joshua Russell Andersen. Bill and Jennys’ kids: Alaina Andersen, Kessia Andersen, Braden Andersen and Leigha Jo Andersen.

She was preceded in death by her parents: William Henry Hoffman and Norma Marie Hilda Kreft; and all four of her siblings: Patricia Lee Olle, William Henry Hoffman Jr., James Frederick Hoffman, and Jacque Lynn Nielsen.

Grandma was born on May 22, 1935, in Charlotte, NC. The family moved shortly thereafter back to Racine, WI. She graduated from Park High School in 1953. She worked a variety of jobs starting at age 16 and later enjoyed a 17-year career as a secretary for Botsford & Company CPAs followed by a 20-year career as an executive secretary to the President of Wisconsin Electric (currently We Energies).

In her retirement, grandma enjoyed gardening, cross stitch and family history. In her younger years she was an avid bowler, golfer and loved all types of water sports. She and her husband Russ spent 47 years together and were sealed for time and eternity in Chicago Illinois Temple on July 12, 2000. Grandma Jo was always generous with her time and resources and will be remembered fondly.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Fairview 2nd Ward Chapel (131 E 100 N). Interment in the Fairview City Cemetery. Online condolences and Live Zoom Link at rasmussenmortuary.com in her obituary.