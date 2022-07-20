Sept. 27, 1929 - July 16, 2022

UNION GROVE - Myrtle Myra Moyers Pennybacker, age 92, of Union Grove, WI, went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2022. Myrtle was a hard-working mother of five, grandmother of 13, and great-grandmother of 16. Myrtle was born on September 27, 1929, in Franklin, West Virginia. She was the youngest of eight children and learned the discipline of hard work on the family farm where she not only cared for animals and gardens, but also assisted her dad with felling trees and stripping the bark in preparation for the sawmill.

One of her first jobs after graduating from Franklin High School was at the sawmill grading lumber. It was there that she met her husband, John Pennybacker. John and Myrtle were married December 20, 1950. John eventually worked road construction which took them to a number of states before settling in Union Grove, Wisconsin.

Myrtle worked at Southern Wisconsin Center for thirty years before retiring and pursuing her joy of traveling. The last few years were difficult for Myrtle physically and she was ready for the Lord to take her home to heaven.

A funeral service will be held at Union Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 1PM with visitation from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Union Grove Baptist Church, where Myrtle attended for many years.

A service will also be held at Smith Creek Church of the Brethren at a later date. Interment will be at Cedar Hills Cemetery in Franklin, WV, where her husband John is also buried.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011