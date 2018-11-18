Try 1 month for 99¢
Myrtle Mae Singsheim (Halbur)

February 3, 1922—November 14, 2018

RACINE – Myrtle Mae Singsheim, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

Myrtle was born to the late William and Irene Halbur in Wisconsin Rapids on February 3, 1922. She married William A. Singsheim, and celebrated 59 wonderful years of marriage. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2000. Myrtle had been employed by Don Hutson Chevrolet, All Saints Medical Center and retired from Ridgewood Care Center. In Myrtles spare time, she could be found knitting scarves and caps that she donated to various charities.

Myrtle was one of the most beautiful people you could ever hope to meet. She was kind hearted, devoted to her family, and taught us all what it was like to be unconditionally loved. She enjoyed morning crossword puzzles and sharing tasty kringle with her friends and family. She will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Debra (Mike) Kenyon and Rob (Marsha) Collova; granddaughter-in-law, Nicolette Collova; great-grandchildren, Michael, Megan, Anthony, Simon, Oliver, Jennifer, Jessica, James; great-great grandchildren, Ellei, Micael, Christian and Laila. Myrtle is also survived by other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Collova Otto; and her grandson, David Collova and her many siblings.

A funeral service for Myrtle will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m.

A special thanks to Family, friends, Dr. Pothan and nurses as well as Aurora Hospice Team for making her last weeks comfortable.

