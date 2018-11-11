Try 1 month for 99¢
Myrtle M. Fleuter

RACINE—Myrtle M. Fleuter, 87, passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Care Center with her daughter Kathleen and granddaughter Angela by her side on November 6, 2018. Private services will be scheduled in the near future. Her family extends a very special thank you to the staff of Hospice Alliance for their compassion and caring. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com

