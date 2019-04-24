March 9, 1928—April 18, 2019
RACINE—Myrtle E. Hansen, age 91 passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Myrtle was born in Racine on March 9, 1928, daughter of the late John and Mary (nee: Kulinski) Hoffman, the youngest of seven children.
On June 14, 1952 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kenosha, Myrtle was united in marriage to the love of her life, Donald J. Hansen. They were married fifty years before Don preceded her in death on March 7, 2003.
Myrtle will be missed by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Myrtle was also preceded in death by her siblings, Henry, Louie, Irvin, Irene, Margaret and Alice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Friday April 26, 2019, 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Richard O’Leary OSA officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
