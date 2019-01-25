August 27, 1944—January 21, 2019
Myron John “Mickey” Seidl, age 74 of Minocqua, WI died on Monday, January 21st at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born on August 27, 1944 in Emmet, WI the son of John and Doris Seidl. He attended Horlick High School in Racine and worked as a tool & die maker with Acme Die Casting and also worked maintenance for the Lake of the Torches Casino. He was a member of Squares Resort and enjoyed Nascar, soap box derby, cards, bonfires and boating.
He is survived by his children; Anthony (Stacey) Seidl of Racine, WI; Tricia (Brian Klass) Collins of Racine, WI; Carrie (Rick Kuklok) Petersen of Minocqua, WI and John (Jodi) Seidl of Burlington, WI and by grandchildren: Kyle Seidl, Jacob Seidl, Megan Collins, Tyler Jenkins, Ashley Petersen, Zach Petersen, Amanda Petersen, Morgan Petersen, Kelsey Seidl, Evan Seidl and Katey Seidl and by great grandchildren: Adrina Jackson, Brody Ervin, Mashawna Howard, Deshawn Howard, Avery Petersen, Masion Howard and Zahriya Armstrong and by his beloved dog, Jacob.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris Rizzo-Seidl and by siblings: Howard (Joyce) Rizzo, Beverly (Arthur) Gulbrandsen, Ronald (Billie) Rizzo and Robert Rizzo and his ex wife; Penny Seidl.
Cremation took place and a celebration of life will occur in the summer, an announcement will be made.
Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com
NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.