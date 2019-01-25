Try 1 month for 99¢

August 27, 1944—January 21, 2019

Myron John “Mickey” Seidl, age 74 of Minocqua, WI died on Monday, January 21st at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born on August 27, 1944 in Emmet, WI the son of John and Doris Seidl. He attended Horlick High School in Racine and worked as a tool & die maker with Acme Die Casting and also worked maintenance for the Lake of the Torches Casino. He was a member of Squares Resort and enjoyed Nascar, soap box derby, cards, bonfires and boating.

He is survived by his children; Anthony (Stacey) Seidl of Racine, WI; Tricia (Brian Klass) Collins of Racine, WI; Carrie (Rick Kuklok) Petersen of Minocqua, WI and John (Jodi) Seidl of Burlington, WI and by grandchildren: Kyle Seidl, Jacob Seidl, Megan Collins, Tyler Jenkins, Ashley Petersen, Zach Petersen, Amanda Petersen, Morgan Petersen, Kelsey Seidl, Evan Seidl and Katey Seidl and by great grandchildren: Adrina Jackson, Brody Ervin, Mashawna Howard, Deshawn Howard, Avery Petersen, Masion Howard and Zahriya Armstrong and by his beloved dog, Jacob.

Myron was preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris Rizzo-Seidl and by siblings: Howard (Joyce) Rizzo, Beverly (Arthur) Gulbrandsen, Ronald (Billie) Rizzo and Robert Rizzo and his ex wife; Penny Seidl.

Cremation took place and a celebration of life will occur in the summer, an announcement will be made.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES IS SERVING THE FAMILY.

