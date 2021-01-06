 Skip to main content
Myron D. Kilmer
RACINE—Myron D. Kilmer, 87, of Racine, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic a private service will be held with burial in the Milton Cemetery, Janesville, WI.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOMEAND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

