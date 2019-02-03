June 8, 1935—January 25, 2019
RACINE – Myrna M. Zwiefelhofer, 83, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Friday, January 25, 2019.
Myrna was born in Durand, WI on June 8, 1935 to Raymond and Mildred (nee, Fosberg) Schladweiler. Myrna married George Bauer who preceded her in death. She married her second husband, Herbert Zwiefelhofer. He preceded her in death. Myrna was employed by DeRose’s Bar for over 20 years. She loved collecting cookie jars and gnomes, doing word search and playing all types of games, and listening to music by Daniel O’Donnell.
Survivors include her children, Catherine Bauer, Cynthia Chitko, Ronald (Cheryl) Bauer, Randall (Judy) Bauer, Victoria (Peter) Nondorf; four step children and grandchildren. Myrna was also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Bauer.
A memorial service for Myrna will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
