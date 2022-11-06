 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Myrna M. Olsen

Myrna M. Olsen

PRIOR LAKE, MN / RACINE — Myrna M. Olsen, 86, passed away at McKenna Crossings, in Prior Lake on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

The celebration of her life will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St., on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in church that day from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to either; HALO, Kids First Fund of the Racine Community Foundation, or the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

