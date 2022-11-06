Myrna M. Olsen

The celebration of her life will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St., on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in church that day from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to either; HALO, Kids First Fund of the Racine Community Foundation, or the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.