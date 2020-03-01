Muriel "Mert" M. Kloster
Muriel "Mert" M. Kloster

Muriel "Mert" M. Kloster

Muriel “Mert” M. Kloster, 92, formerly of Kenosha, late of Racine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Parkview Gardens.

Celebration of Life for Mert will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Service information

Mar 2
A Celebration of Life
Monday, March 2, 2020
6:00PM
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Rd
Kenosha, WI 53142
