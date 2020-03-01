Muriel “Mert” M. Kloster, 92, formerly of Kenosha, late of Racine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Parkview Gardens.
Celebration of Life for Mert will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Please see our website for a complete obituary.
Bruch Funeral Home
You have free articles remaining.
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
Visit Mert’s Online Memorial Book
To send flowers to the family of Muriel Kloster, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 2
A Celebration of Life
Monday, March 2, 2020
6:00PM
6:00PM
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Rd
Kenosha, WI 53142
3503 Roosevelt Rd
Kenosha, WI 53142
Guaranteed delivery before Muriel's A Celebration of Life begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.