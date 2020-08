× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1926 – 2020

Kenosha-Muriel Doreen Van Eimeren, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Muriel was born to the late Daniel and Eugenie (nee: Wallington) Hill on March 11, 1926, in London, England. She was united in marriage to Gene Van Eimeren in September of 1970.

Muriel loved wildlife, especially birds. She knew everything there is to know about birds. At one time, Muriel was the president of the Exotic Birds Society. She also enjoyed gardening and loved flowers.

Left to cherish Muriel’s memory is her daughter, Linda K. Johnson, and Gene’s son and daughter: Dan (Beverly) and Lynn Van Eimeren; grandsons: Brett Johnson, Daniel (Jean) Johnson, and Dominic Van Eimeren; great-granddaughter, Tess Johnson; along with many other relatives and friends.

Muriel is preceded in death by her first husband, Harry; second husband, Gene; and her son, Michael.

Muriel has been laid to rest next to her husband, Gene, at Old Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine. Private services have been held. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

