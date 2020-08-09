1926 – 2020
Kenosha-Muriel Doreen Van Eimeren, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Muriel was born to the late Daniel and Eugenie (nee: Wallington) Hill on March 11, 1926, in London, England. She was united in marriage to Gene Van Eimeren in September of 1970.
Muriel loved wildlife, especially birds. She knew everything there is to know about birds. At one time, Muriel was the president of the Exotic Birds Society. She also enjoyed gardening and loved flowers.
Left to cherish Muriel’s memory is her daughter, Linda K. Johnson, and Gene’s son and daughter: Dan (Beverly) and Lynn Van Eimeren; grandsons: Brett Johnson, Daniel (Jean) Johnson, and Dominic Van Eimeren; great-granddaughter, Tess Johnson; along with many other relatives and friends.
Muriel is preceded in death by her first husband, Harry; second husband, Gene; and her son, Michael.
Muriel has been laid to rest next to her husband, Gene, at Old Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine. Private services have been held. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.