Feb. 25, 1938—March 29, 2023

STURTEVENT—Muriel “Boots” Amos, 85, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023, at Personally Yours Elder Care in Waterford, WI, where she was warmly cared for over the last four and a half years.

She was born on February 25, 1938, to the late Raymond and Virginia Palmer (nee: Binstock). On March 13, 1959, she married the love of her life, Richard “Turk” Amos in Dubuque, IA.

Boots was a proud homemaker, she lovingly raised four children all while caring for countless other children over many years, so much so that she became affectionately known as “Nana Boots” to many. She was a steadfast resident of Sturtevant and a member of Saint Sebastian Catholic Church all of her life. Boots loved cooking and caring for others and was happiest around those she loved.

Boots is survived by her children: Kim (Mike) Calvi of Sturtevant, Jodi Amos of Racine, Rick (Kelley) Amos of Racine, Rob (Carrie) Amos of Sturtevant; her grandchildren: Eric, Jenna, Jamie, Jessica, Jacqueline, Alicia, Alex, Trevor, Camryn, Meghan, Matt, Danny, Adam, and Sydney; her great-grandchildren: Jonathan, William, Amber, Aidan, Cylas, Peyton, Joseph, Destiny, Emma, Ava, Lyla, Evelyn, Solace, and Olivia; her sisters-in-law/ friends: Judy Palmer of Sturtevant and Marylee Bauer of Reedsburg; brother-in-law, Duane ( Betty ) Amos of Park Falls, WI; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.

Boots was preceded in death by her husband, Turk; sister/brother-in-law, Marilyn and Chet Eaton; brother, Bruce (Pudgy) Palmer; sisters-in-law/brother-in-law: Joanne and Royce Dickman, Helen Larson, Diane Parkhurst; and great-grandchildren: James Timothy Robert, Axle Atwood Amos, and Madisyn Joy Knight.

Family and friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of life at Hiawatha Bar and Grill in Sturtevant on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The family suggests instead of flowers, memorial can be sent to either the Alzheimer Association of Wisconsin 620 S. 76th St. Milwaukee, WI, 53214; or your favorite charity.

A heartfelt and sincere thank you is extended to the whole staff at Personally Yours Elder Care in Waterford, WI, for the loving care mom received over the last four and a half years.

