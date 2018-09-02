Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BELCAMP, MD (Formerly of Racine)—Muriel A. Hendricks (Nee: Gunderson), age 84, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018 at her residence. A memorial service is being planned to be held in Racine and will be announced.

