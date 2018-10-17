Try 1 month for 99¢
Muriel A. Hendricks

June 16, 1934—August 25, 2018

BEL AIR, MARYLAND—Formerly of Racine, Muriel A. Hendricks (Nee: Gunderson), age 84, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018 at her residence.

She was born in Racine, WI, June 16, 1934 daughter of the late Tony and Laura (Nee: Alford) Gunderson.

Muriel attended Wm Horlick High School. She was formerly a longtime member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church. She was employed by JB Concrete Construction in the office for 23 years last working at the City of Racine Clerk office. In her younger years Muriel loved music and roller-skating. She enjoyed performing with the Cardiac Capers and the Penguin Players and was a very involved with the Harbor Light Yacht Club. Above all it was time spent with her family she treasured the most. She would say the “Love of my life is my family.” She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her son, Patrick (Kathryn) Tuttle of Bel Air, MD; stepchildren, Mark Hendricks, David Hendricks; grandchildren, Michelle Tuttle, Drew Tuttle, Ryan, Danny, Andrew, Kim, Todd, and Stacey; great grandson, Jake Tuttle; many other great grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Tuttle and Gerald Henricks; siblings, Morlan (Bernadette) Gunderson, Wilbur (Deloris) Gunderson, Pearl (Dewey) Burton, Norma (Joseph) Thuriot, Elaine Andersen; stepchildren, Sharon Hendricks and Rita Staudenrauss; grandson, Merritt.

Interment of Murial’s cremains will be held Thursday, October 25, 2018, 3 P.M. at St. Louis Cemetery. A gathering will follow at Harborlite Yacht Club 559 State St. at 5:30 P.M.

