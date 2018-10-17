June 16, 1934—August 25, 2018
BEL AIR, MARYLAND—Formerly of Racine, Muriel A. Hendricks (Nee: Gunderson), age 84, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in Racine, WI, June 16, 1934 daughter of the late Tony and Laura (Nee: Alford) Gunderson.
Muriel attended Wm Horlick High School. She was formerly a longtime member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church. She was employed by JB Concrete Construction in the office for 23 years last working at the City of Racine Clerk office. In her younger years Muriel loved music and roller-skating. She enjoyed performing with the Cardiac Capers and the Penguin Players and was a very involved with the Harbor Light Yacht Club. Above all it was time spent with her family she treasured the most. She would say the “Love of my life is my family.” She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her son, Patrick (Kathryn) Tuttle of Bel Air, MD; stepchildren, Mark Hendricks, David Hendricks; grandchildren, Michelle Tuttle, Drew Tuttle, Ryan, Danny, Andrew, Kim, Todd, and Stacey; great grandson, Jake Tuttle; many other great grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Tuttle and Gerald Henricks; siblings, Morlan (Bernadette) Gunderson, Wilbur (Deloris) Gunderson, Pearl (Dewey) Burton, Norma (Joseph) Thuriot, Elaine Andersen; stepchildren, Sharon Hendricks and Rita Staudenrauss; grandson, Merritt.
Interment of Murial’s cremains will be held Thursday, October 25, 2018, 3 P.M. at St. Louis Cemetery. A gathering will follow at Harborlite Yacht Club 559 State St. at 5:30 P.M.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.