February 4, 1970 – January 1, 2020
RACINE – Mukesh “Mike” Kumar Sharma, age 49, passed away on January 1, 2020. He was born in Samana, India on February 4, 1970. As an enthusiastic entrepreneur, Mike was quite the salesman. He was Hindu by faith and attended Sikh Temple of Wisconsin. Among his interests, Mike enjoyed watching cricket, playing tennis and was an amazing cook. He is preceded in death by his father, Raj Kumar. Surviving are his wife, Juliette Singh; mother, Kaushalya Devi; brothers, Jiwan and Sanjeev Kumar; sisters, Swaran Kanta and Neelam. He will be dearly missed by his father- in-law, Pritam Singh; sisters- in- law, Surinder (Moh), Cecile, Sarah (Greg), and Melissa (John); best friends, Sunny, Prince, Chamkur, Vicky, Kamal, Amar; and many nephews, nieces & friends worldwide.
Services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, Mount Pleasant
262-552-9000
