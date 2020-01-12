RACINE – Mukesh “Mike” Kumar Sharma, age 49, passed away on January 1, 2020. He was born in Samana, India on February 4, 1970. As an enthusiastic entrepreneur, Mike was quite the salesman. He was Hindu by faith and attended Sikh Temple of Wisconsin. Among his interests, Mike enjoyed watching cricket, playing tennis and was an amazing cook. He is preceded in death by his father, Raj Kumar. Surviving are his wife, Juliette Singh; mother, Kaushalya Devi; brothers, Jiwan and Sanjeev Kumar; sisters, Swaran Kanta and Neelam. He will be dearly missed by his father- in-law, Pritam Singh; sisters- in- law, Surinder (Moh), Cecile, Sarah (Greg), and Melissa (John); best friends, Sunny, Prince, Chamkur, Vicky, Kamal, Amar; and many nephews, nieces & friends worldwide.