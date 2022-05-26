Jan. 26, 1940—May 24, 2022

MOUNTAIN—Muilbert “Mel” Lloyd Feest, age 82 of Mountain, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 with family by his side. Mel was born on January 26, 1940 in Racine, Wisconsin. He grew up there and attended St. Catherine’s High School. After school, Mel joined the U.S. Airforce. He served until 1964 when he was honorably discharged. When Mel was stationed in Chandler, MN, he met Marvel DeGriselles at a dance and married her. They “Gitterbugged” their way through almost 55 years of marriage. They shared everything, well everything except their toothbrushes. LOL.

After the Airforce, Mel and Marvel moved to Racine, WI where he worked at Massey Ferguson as a Senior Buyer for 20 years. Then Mel became a sheet metalist and worked in the HVAC industry for over 25 years. Mel enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed camping, motorcycle rides, and ski trips with family and friends. When it came to buying boats, guns, campers, UTVs, ect., he always got a good deal. His motto was “Buy cheap and sell high”. He usually sold things for more than he paid for them. He was a special man.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Muilbert and Adelaide; wife, Marvel; sons, Mathew and Leo; brothers, John, David, and Bob; father-in-law, Leo; mother-in-law, Myrtle; sisters-in-law, Rita and JoAnn; brothers-in-law, David, Steven, and Jerry; daughter-in-law, Robyn.

Mel is survived by his children, Mel, Catherine, and Sharon (Tom); grandkids, Micha (Shelley), Ian (Katlynn), Jared, Valerie, Christine (Anthony), Katie (Andrew), Kenny, and Chris; great grandkids, Leo, Levi, Landyn, Dixie, Little Levi, Lilli, Evelyn and Elisha; brothers, Peter (Carol), Albert (Dee), Ronald (Mary), Terry (Arlene); sisters, Barb (Earl), Nancy (Lenny), Ellen (Joe), JeanAnn (Dan), Rose (Al); brothers-in-law, Grizz (Patty) and Joel; sister-in-law, Carol (Hank); special friend, Sharon Kirchner; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Chapel at Chute Pond (12494 Hwy 32/64, Suring, WI 54174) from 11 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 pm with Father Francis Dias officiating. Military Honors will follow the service. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please give to the National Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidney.org/ in memory of Mel.

The family would like to thank Unity Hospice and its staff for the care and compassion offered to Mel and his family during their time of need.