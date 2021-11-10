JEFFERSON, GA—Ms. Reeva Mae Serembiczky, age 78, of Jefferson, Georgia, who passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. Reeva was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the daughter to the late Ralph and Rowena (“Ruth”) Burnett Grove. Reeva worked in the field of Information Technology with Case New Holland and later IBM. In addition to her parents, Reeva was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Grove and her sisters, Roberta Osborn, and Rebecca Horton.