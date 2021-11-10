JEFFERSON, GA—Ms. Reeva Mae Serembiczky, age 78, of Jefferson, Georgia, who passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. Reeva was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the daughter to the late Ralph and Rowena (“Ruth”) Burnett Grove. Reeva worked in the field of Information Technology with Case New Holland and later IBM. In addition to her parents, Reeva was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Grove and her sisters, Roberta Osborn, and Rebecca Horton.
Survivors include her children, Kristine Flaa and her husband Kevin of Jefferson, Georgia, Michael Serembiczky and his wife Christine of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Scott Justo of Verona, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Katie (Jonathon) Holton, Kenny (Brooke) Flaa, Kyle Flaa, Ethan Serembiczky, Ava Serembiczky, Carmen Justo; great grandchildren, Hudson Holton, Macie Holton, Wade Pirtle, Wren Flaa; sister, Ruthie (Dean) O’Hanlon of Kenosha, Wisconsin; a special friend, Dennis Speas of Gainesville, Georgia also survives.
Memorial Services honoring Reeva’s life will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Safe Harbor Humane Society, animals@safeharborhumane.com 7811 60th Ave, Kenosha, WI.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101