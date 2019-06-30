{{featured_button_text}}

February 23, 1925 – June 27, 2019

RACINE – Mrs. Elizabeth J. Ziesemer, age 94, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Racine on February 23, 1925 to the late Joseph and Rose Brozovich.

She lived in Racine until she went to school at UW-Madison where she received her Bachelor of Science in 1947 and Master of Art in 1955. She taught English and Latin for one year in Mineral Point and for two years in South Milwaukee; then she taught all Latin for three years in Kansas City, Missouri. Her last teaching job was all Latin for twelve years at University School of Milwaukee.

She married Ronald Ziesemer on June 20, 1967 and moved to Cedarburg. Shortly after Ron died in 1997, she moved back to Racine.

She had two sisters Rose Pucely (Emil), and LaVerne Gedemer (Marvin), and a brother Robert Brozovich, all deceased.

She is survived by her son Arthur Ziesemer of Three Lakes; step-daughter Judy Stankiewicz of Kenosha; niece Barb Gedemer Johnson (Clint) of Jefferson, NC; nephews Robert Pucely (Doreen) of Racine, John Pucely (Carol) of Franksville; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Private entombment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

