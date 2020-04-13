Mrs. Delmar Lee Granderson
Mrs. Delmar Lee Granderson

Mrs. Delmar Lee Granderson

Mrs. Delmar Lee Granderson

August 22, 1932—March 29, 2020

MILWAUKEE—Age 87. Peacefully passed away on March 29, 2020.

Combined Services will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Greater Grace Temple C.O.G.I.C., 522 N Memorial Drive. Visitation from 9-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403.

Reid’s New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538

To plant a tree in memory of Delmar Granderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

