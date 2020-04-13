Mrs. Delmar Lee Granderson

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Combined Services will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Greater Grace Temple C.O.G.I.C., 522 N Memorial Drive. Visitation from 9-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403.