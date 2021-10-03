Mragaret Rose (Gavahan) Siewert (nee: Mensior)

December 21, 1928—September 24, 2021

RACINE—Margaret Rose (Gavahan) Siewert passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Racine to Edward and Isabelle (Coutts) Mensior. After graduating from St. Catherine’s HS, Margaret married Thomas J. Gavahan in 1949. She enjoyed raising her four children, Lynn, Thomas E., Susan, and Jean. Margaret was blessed with four grandsons, Danny, Brian, Jamie and Kevin. She enjoyed attending all their school and sports functions.

Following the death of Tom in 1976, Margaret married Willard Siewert in 1986. They enjoyed traveling to many locations, including France, Australia, California, Florida, and Alaska. They also enjoyed socializing with many dear friends over their years together.