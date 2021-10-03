Mragaret Rose (Gavahan) Siewert (nee: Mensior)

December 21, 1928—September 24, 2021
RACINE—Margaret Rose (Gavahan) Siewert passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Racine to Edward and Isabelle (Coutts) Mensior. After graduating from St. Catherine’s HS, Margaret married Thomas J. Gavahan in 1949. She enjoyed raising her four children, Lynn, Thomas E., Susan, and Jean. Margaret was blessed with four grandsons, Danny, Brian, Jamie and Kevin. She enjoyed attending all their school and sports functions.
Following the death of Tom in 1976, Margaret married Willard Siewert in 1986. They enjoyed traveling to many locations, including France, Australia, California, Florida, and Alaska. They also enjoyed socializing with many dear friends over their years together.
Margaret is survived by her children: Lynn (Donald) Mundt, Thomas E. (Karen) Gavahan, Susan (Terry Casper) Gavahan, and Jean Hrpcek. Also surviving her are her grandsons: Danny and Jamie Gavahan, and Brian and Kevin Hrpcek. Besides her immediate family, Margaret is survived by Bill’s children: Nancy, Patricia, and Thomas and their families. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Colleen Gavahan of Arkansas, and many nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, her in-laws Lawrence and Florence Gavahan, both spouses, sister-in-law Rosemary Lui and her husband Art, and many dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Tuesday October 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
A special thanks to all of Margaret’s caregivers over the years, especially the staff at Ridgewood Care Center during the pandemic.
