Mr. Terry Golden, age 65, lost his battle with cancer, on August 20, 2022. His Homegoing Services will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. There will be a visitation in the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of services. A complete obituary can be found on the funeral home's website.