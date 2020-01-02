Mr. Milous Earl Adams, Sr.

Mr. Adams was a man vitally interested in and committed to service in both his church and community. With tireless efforts, he served Wayman AME Church as a Trustee, member and President of the Lay Organization, member of the Stewardship and Finance Committee, Men’s Choir President, Secretary to the Official Board, as well as playing his harmonica as a part of the musical team for Wayman’s Music and Fine Arts Ministry. He was the Wayman AME Church Long Range Planning Committee Chair. In September 2019, he was honored by the “Sons of Allen” of the Fourth Episcopal District of the AME Church as one of their “Men of the Year.” He was a member of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Gamma Tau Boule’. Milous enjoyed Thursday morning breakfast with his Sigma brothers and the numerous activities and community services they provided. He was recognized in appreciation of commitment and service to the 25th Anniversary Founder’s Day Celebration and Scholarship Dinner in June 2012. He loved the Monday Afternoon Book Club and their activities and those of Coming Together Racine. He was a life member of the NAACP and was a board member of the United Way. In February 2019, he was presented the Military Award for professional integrity, leadership, and service to the community by the Racine Heritage Committee. In May 2014, he and Callie were celebrated as a part of the Marriage Hall of Fame for over 50 years of marriage.