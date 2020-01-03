September 18, 1937—December 23, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Mr. Milous Earl Adams, Sr., a son of the late Louise Wardlaw Adams and Tecumseh Adams, was born in Abbeville, South Carolina, September 18, 1937, and departed this life on December 23, 2019.
Services will be held January 6th at Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Dr., Racine, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30—11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Milous Adams, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.