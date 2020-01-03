Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Mr. Milous Earl Adams, Sr., a son of the late Louise Wardlaw Adams and Tecumseh Adams, was born in Abbeville, South Carolina, September 18, 1937, and departed this life on December 23, 2019.

Services will be held January 6th at Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Dr., Racine, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30—11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.