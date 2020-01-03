Mr. Milous Earl Adams, Sr.
Mr. Milous Earl Adams, Sr.

Mr. Milous Earl Adams, Sr.

September 18, 1937—December 23, 2019

Mr. Milous Earl Adams, Sr., a son of the late Louise Wardlaw Adams and Tecumseh Adams, was born in Abbeville, South Carolina, September 18, 1937, and departed this life on December 23, 2019.

Services will be held January 6th at Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Dr., Racine, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30—11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.

